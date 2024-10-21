EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES
Umer Jamshaid Published October 21, 2024 | 11:40 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING
USD 281.08 274.73
GBP 366.84 358.53
EUR 305.44 298.53
JPY 1.8838 1.8412
SAR 74.85 73.13
AED 76.53 75.
31
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 4.7591
LIBOR 3M 4.6316
LIBOR 6M 4.4437
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS 1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
USD 275.51 273.59 270.24 267.86 264.73 261.59 258.80
EUR 299.57 297.71 294.41 292.24 289.24 286.19 283.55
GBP 359.54 357.03 352.65 349.53 345.42 341.30 337.65
