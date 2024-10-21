Open Menu

EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES

Umer Jamshaid Published October 21, 2024 | 11:40 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING

USD 281.08 274.73

GBP 366.84 358.53

EUR 305.44 298.53

JPY 1.8838 1.8412

SAR 74.85 73.13

AED 76.53 75.

31

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 4.7591

LIBOR 3M 4.6316

LIBOR 6M 4.4437

US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS 1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M

USD 275.51 273.59 270.24 267.86 264.73 261.59 258.80

EUR 299.57 297.71 294.41 292.24 289.24 286.19 283.55

GBP 359.54 357.03 352.65 349.53 345.42 341.30 337.65

