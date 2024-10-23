EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING
USD 281.08 274.87
GBP 365.00 356.92
EUR 303.64 296.92
JPY 1.8523 1.8112
SAR 74.85 73.18
AED 76.53 75.34
34
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 4.7433
LIBOR 3M 4.6348
LIBOR 6M 4.4578
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS 1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
USD 275.67 273.78 270.52 268.02 264.91 261.78 259.01
EUR 297.98 296.14 293.00 290.00 287.75 284.76 282.20
GBP 357.95 355.49 351.24 348.00 343.95 339.86 336.30
