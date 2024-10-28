Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 28, 2024 | 09:50 AM

Exchange rates for currency notes

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING

USD 281.08274.77

GBP 363.86 355.68

EUR 303.11 296.31

JPY 1.8299 1.7887

SAR 74.84 73.15

AED 76.53 75.

32

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 4.7073

LIBOR 3M 4.6046

LIBOR 6M 4.4307

US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M

USD275.60273.74270.57268.19265.12262.01259.25

EUR297.37295.56292.53290.40287.47 284.57282.01

GBP356.72 354.31350.18 347.06343.06339.03335.44

APP/as

