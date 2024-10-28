Exchange Rates For Currency Notes
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 28, 2024 | 09:50 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING
USD 281.08274.77
GBP 363.86 355.68
EUR 303.11 296.31
JPY 1.8299 1.7887
SAR 74.84 73.15
AED 76.53 75.
32
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 4.7073
LIBOR 3M 4.6046
LIBOR 6M 4.4307
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD275.60273.74270.57268.19265.12262.01259.25
EUR297.37295.56292.53290.40287.47 284.57282.01
GBP356.72 354.31350.18 347.06343.06339.03335.44
APP/as
