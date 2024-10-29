Open Menu

Exchange Rates For Currency Notes

Muhammad Irfan Published October 29, 2024 | 09:50 AM

Exchange rates for currency notes

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING

USD 281.08274.82

GBP 364.28 356.15

EUR 303.85 297.00

JPY 1.8374 1.7964

SAR 74.84 73.17

AED 76.53 75.

33

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 4.6965

LIBOR 3M 4.5892

LIBOR 6M 4.4127

US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M

USD275.68273.82270.66268.26265.21262.12259.38

EUR298.10296.25293.19291.04288.12 285.23282.70

GBP357.21 354.75350.55 347.41343.43339.42335.86

APP/as

More Stories From Business