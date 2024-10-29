Exchange Rates For Currency Notes
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING
USD 281.08274.82
GBP 364.28 356.15
EUR 303.85 297.00
JPY 1.8374 1.7964
SAR 74.84 73.17
AED 76.53 75.
33
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 4.6965
LIBOR 3M 4.5892
LIBOR 6M 4.4127
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD275.68273.82270.66268.26265.21262.12259.38
EUR298.10296.25293.19291.04288.12 285.23282.70
GBP357.21 354.75350.55 347.41343.43339.42335.86
APP/as
