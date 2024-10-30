Exchange Rates For Currency Notes
Sumaira FH Published October 30, 2024 | 10:50 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING
USD 281.08274.87
GBP 365.35 357.27
EUR 303.98 297.25
JPY 1.8338 1.7932
SAR 74.89 73.15
AED 76.53 75.
34
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 4.6852
LIBOR 3M 4.5854
LIBOR 6M 4.4268
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD275.75273.91270.74268.36265.31262.23259.49
EUR298.38296.59293.58291.42288.50 285.58283.05
GBP358.38 355.99351.86 348.74344.75340.73337.10
APP/as
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 October 2024
Senate Committee examines legal allotments, housing development initiatives
JI launches massive membership drive in federal capital
Mushaal calls for an end to Indian atrocities in IIOK
PMD forecast mainly dry weather with chances of rain in GB
Pakistan slams Israel's move to ban UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA
PM appreciates KSA’s support for economic revival
Sindh LG by-polls: 31 candidates elected unopposed
SC bar elects best person as its President: Minister for Information, Broadcasti ..
DPM Dar laments world’s double standards at humanitarian crises in Gaza; genoc ..
Gilani highlights parliamentarians' role in global peace, Justice
More Stories From Business
-
Foreign exchange rates1 hour ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 October 20242 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 October 20242 hours ago
-
Federal Minister for Planning, Development & Special Initiatives Prof Ahsan Iqbal reviews draft plan ..13 hours ago
-
Parliamentary Secretary Shahid Usman lauds EDB efforts in promoting innovation technologies14 hours ago
-
NIBAF officials briefed about Planning Ministry's role in development programs14 hours ago
-
KP Govt finalizes ‘Maizban’ tourism promotion project14 hours ago
-
CM’s aide emphasises coordinated liaison among industries’ subsidiaries15 hours ago
-
Ch Shafay chairs SMEs Council meeting15 hours ago
-
APBUMA demands disbursement of refund claims15 hours ago
-
University of Agriculture Faisalabad has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with State Bank ..16 hours ago
-
Rupee sheds 06 paisa against dollar16 hours ago