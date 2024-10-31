Open Menu

Exchange Rates For Currency Notes

Sumaira FH Published October 31, 2024 | 10:10 AM

Exchange rates for currency notes

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING

USD 281.08274.92

GBP 363.97 355.98

EUR 304.98 298.29

JPY 1.8367 1.7964

SAR 74.84 73.20

AED 76.53 75.

36

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 4.6717

LIBOR 3M 4.5711

LIBOR 6M 4.4180

US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M

USD275.81273.98270.84268.49265.45262.38259.63

EUR299.42297.63294.67292.47289.55 286.65284.10

GBP357.10 354.73350.64 347.53343.56339.53335.91

APP/as

