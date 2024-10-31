Exchange Rates For Currency Notes
Sumaira FH Published October 31, 2024 | 10:10 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING
USD 281.08274.92
GBP 363.97 355.98
EUR 304.98 298.29
JPY 1.8367 1.7964
SAR 74.84 73.20
AED 76.53 75.
36
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 4.6717
LIBOR 3M 4.5711
LIBOR 6M 4.4180
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD275.81273.98270.84268.49265.45262.38259.63
EUR299.42297.63294.67292.47289.55 286.65284.10
GBP357.10 354.73350.64 347.53343.56339.53335.91
APP/as
