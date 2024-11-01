Open Menu

Exchange Rates For Currency Notes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 01, 2024 | 10:40 AM

Exchange rates for currency notes

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING

USD 281.08274.97

GBP 362.58 354.67

EUR 305.73 299.08

JPY 1.8434 1.8033

SAR 74.89 73.18

AED 76.53 75.

37

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 4.6561

LIBOR 3M 4.5592

LIBOR 6M 4.4073

US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M

USD275.88274.09271.14268.74265.79262.81260.16

EUR300.23298.48295.69293.46290.63 287.85285.36

GBP384.85 353.52349.67 346.52342.68338.78335.29

APP/as

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Dollar United States Dollars

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 November 2024

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 November 2024

2 hours ago
 Govt taking all possible measures to clean & green ..

Govt taking all possible measures to clean & green environment: Marriyum Aurangz ..

11 hours ago
 Why have Spain floods killed so many?

Why have Spain floods killed so many?

11 hours ago
 Federal Minister for Kashmir affairs and Gilgit Ba ..

Federal Minister for Kashmir affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Amir Muqam urges Ganda ..

11 hours ago
 Amb Farooq commends Saudi media ministry for hosti ..

Amb Farooq commends Saudi media ministry for hosting Pakistan Week at Suwaidi Pa ..

11 hours ago
PM, Sheikha Al Mayassa jointly inaugurate "MANZAR" ..

PM, Sheikha Al Mayassa jointly inaugurate "MANZAR" exhibition

11 hours ago
 Cheema hopeful 8th JMC to unveil new avenues of tr ..

Cheema hopeful 8th JMC to unveil new avenues of trade

11 hours ago
 Innovation, policy for advancing right to food hig ..

Innovation, policy for advancing right to food highlighted in World Food Day eve ..

11 hours ago
 UNICEF warns of ‘deadly’ consequences from Isr ..

UNICEF warns of ‘deadly’ consequences from Israel’s ban on UNRWA

11 hours ago
 Mohsin Naqvi accords stately welcome to Sikh yatre ..

Mohsin Naqvi accords stately welcome to Sikh yatrees at State Guest House

11 hours ago
 Formation of Judicial Commission in next week: Ran ..

Formation of Judicial Commission in next week: Rana Sanaullah

11 hours ago

More Stories From Business