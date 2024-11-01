Exchange Rates For Currency Notes
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING
USD 281.08274.97
GBP 362.58 354.67
EUR 305.73 299.08
JPY 1.8434 1.8033
SAR 74.89 73.18
AED 76.53 75.
37
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 4.6561
LIBOR 3M 4.5592
LIBOR 6M 4.4073
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD275.88274.09271.14268.74265.79262.81260.16
EUR300.23298.48295.69293.46290.63 287.85285.36
GBP384.85 353.52349.67 346.52342.68338.78335.29
