Exchange Rates For Currency Notes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 04, 2024 | 11:00 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) (04-11-2024)

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 281.08274.82

GBP 365.26 357.11

EUR 306.37 299.54

JPY 1.8538 1.8124

SAR 74.85 73.17

AED 76.53 75.

33

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 4.6520

LIBOR 3M 4.5543

LIBOR 6M 4.4120

US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M

USD275.76274.00271.09268.68265.76262.81260.18

EUR300.72299.00296.24293.99291.17 288.41285.94

GBP358.30 356.01352.19 348.99345.14341.23337.75

APP/as

