Exchange Rates For Currency Notes
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 04, 2024 | 11:00 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) (04-11-2024)
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 281.08274.82
GBP 365.26 357.11
EUR 306.37 299.54
JPY 1.8538 1.8124
SAR 74.85 73.17
AED 76.53 75.
33
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 4.6520
LIBOR 3M 4.5543
LIBOR 6M 4.4120
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD275.76274.00271.09268.68265.76262.81260.18
EUR300.72299.00296.24293.99291.17 288.41285.94
GBP358.30 356.01352.19 348.99345.14341.23337.75
APP/as
