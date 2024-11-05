Exchange Rates For Currency Notes
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 05, 2024 | 10:10 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING
USD 281.08274.92
GBP 364.19 356.19
EUR 305.75 299.04
JPY 1.8444 1.8038
SAR 74.88 73.15
AED 76.53 75.
36
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 4.6405
LIBOR 3M 4.5316
LIBOR 6M 4.3817
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD275.88274.11271.26268.85265.94263.00260.39
EUR300.24298.54295.82293.57290.77 288.01285.58
GBP357.41 355.11351.37 348.17344.35340.48337.01
APP/as
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 November 2024
Water Week 2024; Ahsan seeks global support to combat Pakistan’s climate-relat ..
Serbia's construction minister to resign after fatal roof collapse
Woman injured in Okara firing
Terrorist killed, weapon, ammunition recovered: ISPR
Increasing number of judges to help provide speedy justice: Advisor to Prime Min ..
Sabalenka advances to WTA Finals last four as Zheng ousts Rybakina
Senate passes three resolutions on Monday
2 laborer killed in Razaqabad area
Traffickers capsize boat off Comoros, killing 25: IOM
Foreign Secretary reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to UN peacekeeping
More Stories From Business
-
Foreign exchange rates21 minutes ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 November 202446 minutes ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 November 20242 hours ago
-
Water Week 2024; Ahsan seeks global support to combat Pakistan’s climate-related challenges10 hours ago
-
Stock markets hesitant before knife-edge US election11 hours ago
-
Uzbek-Pakistani business forum: fostering trade,economic collaboration12 hours ago
-
JDW Sugar Mills: Leading the Way in Employee Social Welfar13 hours ago
-
World bitterly needs peace: Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) President Rehan Naseem ..12 hours ago
-
APBUMA demands pro-export strategies12 hours ago
-
Ahsan seeks global support to combat Pakistan’s climate-related challenges13 hours ago
-
Aurangzeb, TPG Capital delegation discuss investment opportunities to boost economic growth12 hours ago
-
SBP reduces policy rate by 250 bps to 15 %12 hours ago