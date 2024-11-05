Open Menu

Exchange Rates For Currency Notes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 05, 2024 | 10:10 AM

Exchange rates for currency notes

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING

USD 281.08274.92

GBP 364.19 356.19

EUR 305.75 299.04

JPY 1.8444 1.8038

SAR 74.88 73.15

AED 76.53 75.

36

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 4.6405

LIBOR 3M 4.5316

LIBOR 6M 4.3817

US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M

USD275.88274.11271.26268.85265.94263.00260.39

EUR300.24298.54295.82293.57290.77 288.01285.58

GBP357.41 355.11351.37 348.17344.35340.48337.01

APP/as

More Stories From Business