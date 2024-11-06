Open Menu

EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 06, 2024 | 10:00 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING

USD 281.08274.97

GBP 362.20 354.29

EUR 302.07 295.48

JPY 1.8255 1.7857

SAR 74.83 73.20

AED 76.53 75.37

37

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 4.6301

LIBOR 3M 4.5227

LIBOR 6M 4.3803

US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M

USD276.01274.30271.38268.92266.03263.11260.52

EUR296.76295.11 292.37290.14287.41 284.07 282.35

GBP355.62 353.40349.58 346.34342.58338.76335.36

