EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 06, 2024 | 10:00 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING
USD 281.08274.97
GBP 362.20 354.29
EUR 302.07 295.48
JPY 1.8255 1.7857
SAR 74.83 73.20
AED 76.53 75.
37
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 4.6301
LIBOR 3M 4.5227
LIBOR 6M 4.3803
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD276.01274.30271.38268.92266.03263.11260.52
EUR296.76295.11 292.37290.14287.41 284.07 282.35
GBP355.62 353.40349.58 346.34342.58338.76335.36
APP/as
