Exchange Rates For Currency Notes
Sumaira FH Published November 07, 2024 | 10:20 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING
USD 281.08275.02
GBP 363.14 355.29
EUR 301.86 295.26
JPY 1.8215 1.7821
SAR 74.83 73.20
AED 76.54 75.
38
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 4.6326
LIBOR 3M 4.5223
LIBOR 6M 4.3964
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD276.06274.35271.42268.97266.07263.15260.55
EUR296.54294.89 292.17289.91287.19 284.55 282.18
GBP356.62 354.40350.56 347.33343.57339.78336.35
APP/as
