Exchange Rates For Currency Notes

Sumaira FH Published November 07, 2024 | 10:20 AM

Exchange rates for currency notes

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING

USD 281.08275.02

GBP 363.14 355.29

EUR 301.86 295.26

JPY 1.8215 1.7821

SAR 74.83 73.20

AED 76.54 75.

38

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 4.6326

LIBOR 3M 4.5223

LIBOR 6M 4.3964

US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M

USD276.06274.35271.42268.97266.07263.15260.55

EUR296.54294.89 292.17289.91287.19 284.55 282.18

GBP356.62 354.40350.56 347.33343.57339.78336.35

APP/as

