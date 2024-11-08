Open Menu

EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 08, 2024 | 10:30 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) (08-11-2024)

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 281.08275.07

GBP 364.51 356.69

EUR 303.04 296.55

JPY 1.8389 1.7995

SAR 74.88 73.19

AED 76.53 75.

40

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 4.6221

LIBOR 3M 4.5216

LIBOR 6M 4.4104

US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M

USD276.11274.39271.48269.02266.12263.18260.56

EUR297.83296.16 293.43291.16288.40 285.72 283.32

GBP358.03 355.79351.94 348.70344.89341.08337.57

APP/as

