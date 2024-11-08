EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 08, 2024 | 10:30 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) (08-11-2024)
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 281.08275.07
GBP 364.51 356.69
EUR 303.04 296.55
JPY 1.8389 1.7995
SAR 74.88 73.19
AED 76.53 75.
40
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 4.6221
LIBOR 3M 4.5216
LIBOR 6M 4.4104
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD276.11274.39271.48269.02266.12263.18260.56
EUR297.83296.16 293.43291.16288.40 285.72 283.32
GBP358.03 355.79351.94 348.70344.89341.08337.57
APP/as
