EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES
Faizan Hashmi Published November 11, 2024 | 10:00 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) (11-11-2024)
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 281.08274.87
GBP 363.01 354.97
EUR 301.22 294.56
JPY 1.8317 1.7911
SAR 74.85 73.18
AED 76.54 75.
35
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 4.6165
LIBOR 3M 4.5162
LIBOR 6M 4.4011
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD275.91274.20271.28268.82265.92262.99260.39
EUR295.84294.19 291.46289.22286.50 283.86 281.52
GBP356.29354.07350.24 347.01343.24339.42336.02
APP/as
