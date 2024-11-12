Open Menu

EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 12, 2024 | 09:40 AM

EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) (12-11-2024)

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 281.08274.97

GBP 360.96 353.10

EUR 299.03 292.53

JPY 1.8291 1.7893

SAR 74.84 73.20

AED 76.53 75.

37

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 4.6165

LIBOR 3M 4.5162

LIBOR 6M 4.4011

US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M

USD276.01274.31271.36268.89266.00263.08260.49

EUR293.80292.19 289.44287.20284.51 281.88 279.60

GBP354.42352.22348.39 345.15341.41337.63334.27

APP/as

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Dollar United States Dollars

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 November 2024

16 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 November 2024

1 hour ago
 75 Years of Greener Together - Denmark and Pakista ..

75 Years of Greener Together - Denmark and Pakistan Celebrate Diplomatic Milesto ..

10 hours ago
 Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas urges suspensi ..

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas urges suspension of Israel's UN membership

10 hours ago
 PM says, he strongly condemned Israel’s atrociti ..

PM says, he strongly condemned Israel’s atrocities

10 hours ago
 German president steps in amid vote date deadlock

German president steps in amid vote date deadlock

10 hours ago
Standing Committee on interior calls for action on ..

Standing Committee on interior calls for action on Law and Order, Legislative Pr ..

10 hours ago
 Flood fears as Ukraine says Russian strike damages ..

Flood fears as Ukraine says Russian strike damages dam

10 hours ago
 CGS Lt Gen Muhammad Avais meets Commander PLA Gen ..

CGS Lt Gen Muhammad Avais meets Commander PLA Gen Li Qiaoming

10 hours ago
 PM leaves for Azerbaijan to participate in Climate ..

PM leaves for Azerbaijan to participate in Climate Action Summit

10 hours ago
 'Tired' Alcaraz beaten by Ruud in ATP Finals opene ..

'Tired' Alcaraz beaten by Ruud in ATP Finals opener

10 hours ago
 Stocks and dollar climb, bitcoin hits record high

Stocks and dollar climb, bitcoin hits record high

10 hours ago

More Stories From Business