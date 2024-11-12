EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 12, 2024 | 09:40 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) (12-11-2024)
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 281.08274.97
GBP 360.96 353.10
EUR 299.03 292.53
JPY 1.8291 1.7893
SAR 74.84 73.20
AED 76.53 75.
37
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 4.6165
LIBOR 3M 4.5162
LIBOR 6M 4.4011
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD276.01274.31271.36268.89266.00263.08260.49
EUR293.80292.19 289.44287.20284.51 281.88 279.60
GBP354.42352.22348.39 345.15341.41337.63334.27
APP/as
