Exchange Rates For Currency Notes
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 14, 2024 | 10:50 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING
USD 281.08274.97
GBP 356.53 348.75
EUR 296.48 290.02
JPY 1.8024 1.7632
SAR 74.81 73.18
AED 76.53 75.
37
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 4.6093
LIBOR 3M 4.5235
LIBOR 6M 4.4434
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD276.02274.31271.37268.89265.99263.06260.46
EUR291.29289.67 287.00284.75282.08 279.50 277.17
GBP350.06347.89344.08 340.88337.16333.37330.01
APP/as
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 November 2024
NDMA hosts critical panel discussion on gender-based violence, sexual health at ..
Ahsan urges PTI to avoid halting economic progress through public meeting
McIlroy aims for glory on happy hunting ground in Dubai
Markets stall, inflation and bitcoin rise amid Trump fears
No one allowed disrupting law and order under pretense of protest: Advisor
US vows 'firm' response to N.Korea deployment in Ukraine conflict
Plan of Action chalked out for reducing HIV/AIDS prevalence in KP
Heated debate on Amsterdam violence in Dutch parliament
BISP strives to improve lives of deserving families: Rubina Khalid
Russia's growth dips as inflation weighs on economy
More Stories From Business
-
Foreign exchange rates8 minutes ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 November 20242 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 November 20242 hours ago
-
Markets stall, inflation and bitcoin rise amid Trump fears11 hours ago
-
Bitcoin hits $90,000 for first time on Trump support12 hours ago
-
Markets stall, inflation & bitcoin rise amid Trump fears12 hours ago
-
US consumer inflation rises in October on higher housing costs11 hours ago
-
FPCCI for extending PM’s winter package to SME sector12 hours ago
-
AKF inaugurates women vocational centre at Kailash valley12 hours ago
-
Overseas Pakistani investors meet Punjab industries minister15 hours ago
-
PSX gains 130 points to close at 93,355 points15 hours ago
-
KP CM’s aide asks APCEA for holding Gems’ Show15 hours ago