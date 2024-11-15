EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES
Muhammad Irfan Published November 15, 2024 | 10:30 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) (15-11-2024)
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 281.08274.87
GBP 356.30 348.41
EUR 296.29 289.73
JPY 1.7960 1.7563
SAR 74.89 73.14
AED 76.53 75.
35
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 4.6105
LIBOR 3M 4.4854
LIBOR 6M 4.3857
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD275.92274.21271.27268.67265.74262.78260.16
EUR290.98289.37 286.70284.34281.66 279.06 276.72
GBP349.72347.55343.75 340.40336.66332.86329.49
APP/as
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 November 2024
Ranieri comes out of retirement to lead hometown club Roma
Rescue 1122, Muslim Hands collectively hosts capacity-building training workshop
PMD forecast rain for various parts of country
England recall Steward and Van Poortvliet for South Africa Test
Wafaqi Mohtasib’s Advisor to hold Khuli Katcheri in Azad Kashmir on Nov 15
Rana warns PTI to avoid creating unrest through public meeting
International Day for the Prevention of Fight against All Forms of Transnationa ..
VAT fraud ring broken in Europe, 520 mn euros seized: Italian prosecutors
Athletics trials for Quaid-e-Azam inter-provincial games underway
Legal migration to OECD reaches new record in 2023
More Stories From Business
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 November 20241 hour ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 November 20241 hour ago
-
LCCI congratulates Saigol10 hours ago
-
Meezan Bank plays key role in promoting Islamic banking in Pakistan: FCCI President13 hours ago
-
LCCI Executive Committee discusses key strategies for economic revival13 hours ago
-
Ahsan urges for diversification in Pakistani media beyond political reporting13 hours ago
-
Kenya's main port says cargo handling up 13.9 pct in Jan.-Oct.13 hours ago
-
Jam Kamal highlights Balochistan's challenges, vision for progress13 hours ago
-
Gold prices dip by Rs.5,500 to Rs.266,400 per tola13 hours ago
-
Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves $ 15.96 billion15 hours ago
-
SECP reports robust growth with registration of 2,477 new companies16 hours ago
-
Diamer Bhasha Dam: Ahsan Iqbal calls for immediate land transfer to WAPDA17 hours ago