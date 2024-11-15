Open Menu

EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES

Muhammad Irfan Published November 15, 2024 | 10:30 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) (15-11-2024)

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 281.08274.87

GBP 356.30 348.41

EUR 296.29 289.73

JPY 1.7960 1.7563

SAR 74.89 73.14

AED 76.53 75.

35

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 4.6105

LIBOR 3M 4.4854

LIBOR 6M 4.3857

US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M

USD275.92274.21271.27268.67265.74262.78260.16

EUR290.98289.37 286.70284.34281.66 279.06 276.72

GBP349.72347.55343.75 340.40336.66332.86329.49

APP/as

