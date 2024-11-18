Exchange Rates For Currency Notes
Umer Jamshaid Published November 18, 2024 | 10:20 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING
USD 281.08274.77
GBP 354.88 346.89
EUR 296.14 289.48
JPY 1.8191 1.7782
SAR 74.90 73.20
AED 76.54 75.
31
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 4.6105
LIBOR 3M 4.4911
LIBOR 6M 4.3919
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD275.82274.11271.16268.53265.57262.60259.95
EUR290.73289.12 286.44284.05281.35 278.71 276.37
GBP348.20346.04342.25338.87335.12331.31327.94

