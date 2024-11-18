Open Menu

Exchange Rates For Currency Notes

Umer Jamshaid Published November 18, 2024 | 10:20 AM

Exchange rates for currency notes

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING

USD 281.08274.77

GBP 354.88 346.89

EUR 296.14 289.48

JPY 1.8191 1.7782

SAR 74.90 73.20

AED 76.54 75.

31

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 4.6105

LIBOR 3M 4.4911

LIBOR 6M 4.3919

US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M

USD275.82274.11271.16268.53265.57262.60259.95

EUR290.73289.12 286.44284.05281.35 278.71 276.37

GBP348.20346.04342.25338.87335.12331.31327.94

APP/as

