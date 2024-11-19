Open Menu

EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES

Sumaira FH Published November 19, 2024 | 10:30 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) (19-11-2024)

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 281.08274.97

GBP 356.55 348.75

EUR 297.87 291.39

JPY 1.8229 1.7832

SAR 74.88 73.24

AED 76.53 75.

37

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 4.6062

LIBOR 3M 4.5210

LIBOR 6M 4.4315

US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M

USD276.02274.32271.35268.70265.73262.74260.08

EUR292.66291.06 288.30285.91283.17 280.46 278.09

GBP350.06347.89344.06340.65336.87333.01329.60

APP/as

