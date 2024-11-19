EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 281.08274.97
GBP 356.55 348.75
EUR 297.87 291.39
JPY 1.8229 1.7832
SAR 74.88 73.24
AED 76.53 75.
37
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 4.6062
LIBOR 3M 4.5210
LIBOR 6M 4.4315
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD276.02274.32271.35268.70265.73262.74260.08
EUR292.66291.06 288.30285.91283.17 280.46 278.09
GBP350.06347.89344.06340.65336.87333.01329.60
