EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES
Muhammad Irfan Published November 20, 2024 | 11:50 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING
USD 281.08 275.07
GBP 356.53 348.85
EUR 297.75 291.30
JPY 1.8139 1.7751
SAR 74.88 73.27
AED 76.53 75.
40
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 4.5992
LIBOR 3M 4.5201
LIBOR 6M 4.4305
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS 1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
USD 276.12 274.42 271.44 268.79 265.82 262.82 260.15
EUR 292.57 290.97 288.23 285.85 283.12 280.36 278.01
GBP 350.16 347.99 344.15 340.73 336.94 333.08 329.65
