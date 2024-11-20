Open Menu

EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES

Muhammad Irfan Published November 20, 2024 | 11:50 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING

USD 281.08 275.07

GBP 356.53 348.85

EUR 297.75 291.30

JPY 1.8139 1.7751

SAR 74.88 73.27

AED 76.53 75.

40

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 4.5992

LIBOR 3M 4.5201

LIBOR 6M 4.4305

US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS 1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M

USD 276.12 274.42 271.44 268.79 265.82 262.82 260.15

EUR 292.57 290.97 288.23 285.85 283.12 280.36 278.01

GBP 350.16 347.99 344.15 340.73 336.94 333.08 329.65

APP/MSQ

