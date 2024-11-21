Open Menu

EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 21, 2024 | 11:00 AM

EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING

USD 281.23 275.17

GBP 356.01 348.32

EUR 296.79 290.39

JPY 1.8153 1.7760

SAR 74.91 73.29

AED 76.57 74.

92

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 4.8235

LIBOR 3M 4.5138

LIBOR 6M 4.4232

US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS 1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M

USD 276.22 274.52 271.54 268.89 265.91 262.91 260.24

EUR 291.65 290.08 287.36 284.95 282.22 279.51 277.19

GBP 349.63 347.46 343.66 340.23 336.45 332.60 329.19

APP/MSQ

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Dollar United States Dollars

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 November 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 November 2024

2 hours ago
 LHC expresses satisfaction on Punjab govt's smog c ..

LHC expresses satisfaction on Punjab govt's smog control efforts

12 hours ago
 Germany power past Canada to reach Davis Cup semis

Germany power past Canada to reach Davis Cup semis

12 hours ago
 Under-fire Spain minister defends agencies' role i ..

Under-fire Spain minister defends agencies' role in floods

12 hours ago
 Stock markets retreat ahead of Nvidia earnings

Stock markets retreat ahead of Nvidia earnings

12 hours ago
Grand Finale of All Sindh Youth Spelling Bee Compe ..

Grand Finale of All Sindh Youth Spelling Bee Competition 2024 held at Hayat Sch ..

12 hours ago
 Australia's Kerevi banned for Morgan tackle

Australia's Kerevi banned for Morgan tackle

12 hours ago
 'Rust' premieres three years after on-set shooting ..

'Rust' premieres three years after on-set shooting death

12 hours ago
 Belarusian twins missing on Turkish mountain found ..

Belarusian twins missing on Turkish mountain found alive

12 hours ago
 Ford to cut 4,000 jobs in Europe

Ford to cut 4,000 jobs in Europe

12 hours ago
 NA Standing Committee visits Pakistan Steel Mills

NA Standing Committee visits Pakistan Steel Mills

12 hours ago

More Stories From Business