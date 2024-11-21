EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 21, 2024 | 11:00 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING
USD 281.23 275.17
GBP 356.01 348.32
EUR 296.79 290.39
JPY 1.8153 1.7760
SAR 74.91 73.29
AED 76.57 74.
92
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 4.8235
LIBOR 3M 4.5138
LIBOR 6M 4.4232
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS 1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
USD 276.22 274.52 271.54 268.89 265.91 262.91 260.24
EUR 291.65 290.08 287.36 284.95 282.22 279.51 277.19
GBP 349.63 347.46 343.66 340.23 336.45 332.60 329.19
APP/MSQ
