Exchange Rates For Currency Notes
Umer Jamshaid Published November 22, 2024 | 11:40 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING
USD 281.08 275.07
GBP 353.76 346.18
EUR 294.45 288.15
JPY 1.8226 1.7836
SAR 74.87 73.26
AED 76.53 75.
40
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 4.5877
LIBOR 3M 4.5208
LIBOR 6M 4.4338
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS 1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
USD 276.12 274.43 271.45 268.78 265.81 262.81 260.15
EUR 289.41 287.84 285.14 282.75 280.06 277.41 275.08
GBP 347.49 345.34 341.55 338.13 334.37 330.55 327.18
APP/MSQ
