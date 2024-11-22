Open Menu

Exchange Rates For Currency Notes

Umer Jamshaid Published November 22, 2024 | 11:40 AM

Exchange rates for currency notes

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING

USD 281.08 275.07

GBP 353.76 346.18

EUR 294.45 288.15

JPY 1.8226 1.7836

SAR 74.87 73.26

AED 76.53 75.

40

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 4.5877

LIBOR 3M 4.5208

LIBOR 6M 4.4338

US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS 1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M

USD 276.12 274.43 271.45 268.78 265.81 262.81 260.15

EUR 289.41 287.84 285.14 282.75 280.06 277.41 275.08

GBP 347.49 345.34 341.55 338.13 334.37 330.55 327.18

APP/MSQ

More Stories From Business