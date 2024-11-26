EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES
Published November 26, 2024
Currency SELLING BUYING
USD 280.93274.87
GBP 352.76 345.13
EUR 294.64 288.20
JPY 1.8276 1.7881
SAR 74.82 73.19
AED 76.49 74.
83
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 4.5885
LIBOR 3M 4.5209
LIBOR 6M 4.4372
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD275.93274.25271.30268.63265.66262.67260.00
EUR289.47287.94 285.27282.87280.25 277.58 275.28
GBP346.44344.31340.57337.19333.45329.66326.29
