Open Menu

EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES

Umer Jamshaid Published November 26, 2024 | 10:20 AM

EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING

USD 280.93274.87

GBP 352.76 345.13

EUR 294.64 288.20

JPY 1.8276 1.7881

SAR 74.82 73.19

AED 76.49 74.

83

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 4.5885

LIBOR 3M 4.5209

LIBOR 6M 4.4372

US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M

USD275.93274.25271.30268.63265.66262.67260.00

EUR289.47287.94 285.27282.87280.25 277.58 275.28

GBP346.44344.31340.57337.19333.45329.66326.29

APP/as/

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Dollar United States Dollars

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 November 2024

56 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 November 2024

2 hours ago
 Minister reviews CM Children's Heart Surgery progr ..

Minister reviews CM Children's Heart Surgery programme

12 hours ago
 Pak-Belarus trade ties strengthens with key agreem ..

Pak-Belarus trade ties strengthens with key agreements, MoUs at Business Forum

12 hours ago
 Gold price declines by Rs.4,300 per tola

Gold price declines by Rs.4,300 per tola

12 hours ago
 ECP gears up for fair by-elections in PP-139

ECP gears up for fair by-elections in PP-139

12 hours ago
AJK Social Welfare minister calls on AJK State Pre ..

AJK Social Welfare minister calls on AJK State President.

12 hours ago
 Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Energy Minister Chau ..

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Energy Minister Chaudhry Arshad Hussain announces ..

12 hours ago
 Residents of Dhoke Elahi Bukush decry Poor cleanli ..

Residents of Dhoke Elahi Bukush decry Poor cleanliness, fears disease outbreaks

12 hours ago
 AJK Govt. plans to put used official vehicles on a ..

AJK Govt. plans to put used official vehicles on auction in Mirpur on December 1 ..

12 hours ago
 Delivery of quick medical cover to needy in Mirpur ..

Delivery of quick medical cover to needy in Mirpur Division ordered: Div Commiss ..

12 hours ago
 Educational institutions in Islamabad to remain cl ..

Educational institutions in Islamabad to remain closed on Nov 26

12 hours ago

More Stories From Business