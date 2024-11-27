Open Menu

EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES

Umer Jamshaid Published November 27, 2024 | 11:20 AM

EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING

USD 281.08 274.97

GBP 353.39 345.68

EUR 294.66 288.25

JPY 1.8439 1.8037

SAR 74.82 73.17

AED 76.53 75.

37

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 4.5726

LIBOR 3M 4.5139

LIBOR 6M 4.4329

US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS 1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M

USD 276.03 274.36 271.42 268.77 265.81 262.81 260.14

EUR 289.51 287.99 285.31 282.93 280.30 277.63 275.31

GBP 347.00 344.88 341.13 337.78 334.06 330.24 326.87

APP/MSQ

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Dollar United States Dollars

Recent Stories

PTI ends Islamabad protest after govt’s grand op ..

PTI ends Islamabad protest after govt’s grand operation

38 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 November 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 November 2024

3 hours ago
 Roche in $1.5 bn deal to buy Poseida Therapeutics

Roche in $1.5 bn deal to buy Poseida Therapeutics

11 hours ago
 Pogba's brother, five others, on trial for blackma ..

Pogba's brother, five others, on trial for blackmailing him

11 hours ago
 West Indies wrap up 201-run victory as injury ends ..

West Indies wrap up 201-run victory as injury ends Bangladesh hopes

11 hours ago
Motta's injury-hit Juve struggling to fire ahead o ..

Motta's injury-hit Juve struggling to fire ahead of Villa trip

11 hours ago
 Trump tariff vow drives choppy day for markets

Trump tariff vow drives choppy day for markets

11 hours ago
 PTI founder to be released from jail by courts: Ad ..

PTI founder to be released from jail by courts: Advisor to Prime Minister on Pol ..

11 hours ago
 Azma Bukhari condemns violence against media perso ..

Azma Bukhari condemns violence against media persons by PTI extremists

11 hours ago
 ‘Fight till last ball,’ Imran Khan urges PTI w ..

‘Fight till last ball,’ Imran Khan urges PTI workers to continue their strug ..

12 hours ago
 Schools in Islamabad,Rawalpindi to remain closed o ..

Schools in Islamabad,Rawalpindi to remain closed on Wednesday

12 hours ago

More Stories From Business