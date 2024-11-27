EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES
USD 281.08 274.97
GBP 353.39 345.68
EUR 294.66 288.25
JPY 1.8439 1.8037
SAR 74.82 73.17
AED 76.53 75.37
37
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 4.5726
LIBOR 3M 4.5139
LIBOR 6M 4.4329
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS 1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
USD 276.03 274.36 271.42 268.77 265.81 262.81 260.14
EUR 289.51 287.99 285.31 282.93 280.30 277.63 275.31
GBP 347.00 344.88 341.13 337.78 334.06 330.24 326.87
