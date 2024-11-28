Exchange Rates For Currency Notes
Sumaira FH Published November 28, 2024 | 10:10 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING
USD 281.08275.07
GBP 355.86 348.23
EUR 296.63 290.20
JPY 1.8538 1.8141
SAR 74.86 73.24
AED 76.53 75.
40
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 4.5527
LIBOR 3M 4.4994
LIBOR 6M 4.4243
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD276.13274.47271.57268.96266.03263.07260.42
EUR291.47289.96 287.29284.93282.29 279.62 277.32
GBP349.56347.44343.71340.39336.64332.85329.47
APP/as/
