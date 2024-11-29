EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 29, 2024 | 10:20 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) (29-11-2024)
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 281.08 275.17
GBP 357.34 349.80
EUR 297.19 290.93
JPY 1.8726 1.8331
SAR 74.83 73.
24
AED 76.54 75.43
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 4.5527
LIBOR 3M 4.4994
LIBOR 6M 4.4243
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD276.24274.59271.88269.38266.59263.78261.28
EUR292.21290.71 288.23285.99283.51 281.03 278.86
GBP351.15349.05345.55342.34338.76335.14331.96
APP/as/
