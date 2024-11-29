Open Menu

EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES

November 29, 2024

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) (29-11-2024)

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 281.08 275.17

GBP 357.34 349.80

EUR 297.19 290.93

JPY 1.8726 1.8331

SAR 74.83 73.

24

AED 76.54 75.43

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 4.5527

LIBOR 3M 4.4994

LIBOR 6M 4.4243

US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M

USD276.24274.59271.88269.38266.59263.78261.28

EUR292.21290.71 288.23285.99283.51 281.03 278.86

GBP351.15349.05345.55342.34338.76335.14331.96

APP/as/

