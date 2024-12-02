Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 02, 2024 | 10:30 AM

Exchange rates for currency notes

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING

USD 281.23275.17

GBP 356.95 349.24

EUR 296.03 289.56

JPY 1.8685 1.8281

SAR 74.87 73.25

AED 76.57 74.

92

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 4.5885

LIBOR 3M 4.5209

LIBOR 6M 4.4372

US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M

USD276.24274.61271.99269.52266.75263.96261.48

EUR290.84289.40 287.00284.79282.36 279.92 277.79

GBP350.58348.51345.12341.95338.41334.82331.66

APP/as/

