Open Menu

Exchange Rates For Currency Notes

Faizan Hashmi Published December 03, 2024 | 10:10 AM

Exchange rates for currency notes

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING

USD 281.23275.17

GBP 355.61 347.92

EUR 294.91 288.53

JPY 1.8726 1.8321

SAR 74.86 73.24

AED 76.57 74.

92

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 4.5885

LIBOR 3M 4.5209

LIBOR 6M 4.4372

US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M

USD276.24274.63272.04269.57266.83264.07261.63

EUR289.81288.35 285.99283.79281.43 278.98 276.93

GBP349.26347.25343.87340.71337.20333.67330.56

APP/as/

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Dollar United States Dollars

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 December 2024

46 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 December 2024

1 hour ago
 Girl dies due to alleged violence by in-laws

Girl dies due to alleged violence by in-laws

10 hours ago
 Paris stocks wobble, euro falls on France budget s ..

Paris stocks wobble, euro falls on France budget standoff

10 hours ago
 Commerce minister pledges support for Balochistan ..

Commerce minister pledges support for Balochistan’s business Community

10 hours ago
 French PM faces ouster as opposition vows no-confi ..

French PM faces ouster as opposition vows no-confidence vote

10 hours ago
Biden lands in Angola for first visit to sub-Sahar ..

Biden lands in Angola for first visit to sub-Saharan Africa as president

10 hours ago
 Mobile phone use banned in Punjab schools, new dis ..

Mobile phone use banned in Punjab schools, new discipline guidelines launched

10 hours ago
 PBBF distances itself from illegal trials for over ..

PBBF distances itself from illegal trials for overseas championship

11 hours ago
 Decision to transfer 39 commerce colleges to other ..

Decision to transfer 39 commerce colleges to other general colleges withdrawn

11 hours ago
 Biden's pardon for son angers rivals - and allies

Biden's pardon for son angers rivals - and allies

11 hours ago
 OPC VC visits PM’s Youth Program office

OPC VC visits PM’s Youth Program office

11 hours ago

More Stories From Business