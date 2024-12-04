Open Menu

EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES

December 04, 2024

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING

USD 281.08 274.97

GBP 355.77 348.02

EUR 295.04 288.62

JPY 1.8728 1.8320

SAR 74.84 73.16

AED 76.54 75.

36

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 4.5254

LIBOR 3M 4.4718

LIBOR 6M 4.3934

US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS 1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M

USD 276.05 274.44 271.87 269.39 266.663 263.91 261.48

EUR 289.91 288.45 286.12 283.90 281.52 279.09 277.03

GBP 349.37 347.31 344.00 340.82 337.32 333.79 330.67

APP/MSQ

