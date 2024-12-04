EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 04, 2024 | 10:20 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING
USD 281.08 274.97
GBP 355.77 348.02
EUR 295.04 288.62
JPY 1.8728 1.8320
SAR 74.84 73.16
AED 76.54 75.
36
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 4.5254
LIBOR 3M 4.4718
LIBOR 6M 4.3934
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS 1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
USD 276.05 274.44 271.87 269.39 266.663 263.91 261.48
EUR 289.91 288.45 286.12 283.90 281.52 279.09 277.03
GBP 349.37 347.31 344.00 340.82 337.32 333.79 330.67
APP/MSQ
