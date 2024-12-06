Exchange Rates For Currency Notes
Sumaira FH Published December 06, 2024 | 10:00 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) (06-12-2024)
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 281.08275.07
GBP 358.36 350.67
EUR 297.27 290.89
JPY 1.8756 1.8354
SAR 74.84 73.18
AED 76.53 75.
40
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 4.4825
LIBOR 3M 4.4284
LIBOR 6M 4.3304
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD276.15274.55271.97269.48266.75 263.98261.52
EUR292.19290.73 288.38286.13283.70 281.27 279.11
GBP352.02349.98346.69343.42339.87336.28333.11
