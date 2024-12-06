Open Menu

Exchange Rates For Currency Notes

Sumaira FH Published December 06, 2024 | 10:00 AM

Exchange rates for currency notes

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) (06-12-2024)

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 281.08275.07

GBP 358.36 350.67

EUR 297.27 290.89

JPY 1.8756 1.8354

SAR 74.84 73.18

AED 76.53 75.

40

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 4.4825

LIBOR 3M 4.4284

LIBOR 6M 4.3304

US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M

USD276.15274.55271.97269.48266.75 263.98261.52

EUR292.19290.73 288.38286.13283.70 281.27 279.11

GBP352.02349.98346.69343.42339.87336.28333.11

APP/as/

More Stories From Business