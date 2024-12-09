Open Menu

EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 09, 2024 | 09:40 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) (09-12-2024)

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 281.08275.12

GBP 357.64 350.03

EUR 296.17 289.88

JPY 1.8741 1.8343

SAR 74.83 73.22

AED 76.54 75.

40

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 4.4773

LIBOR 3M 4.4267

LIBOR 6M 4.3294

US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M

USD276.21274.62272.03269.54266.80 264.04261.58

EUR291.22289.76 287.38285.12282.69 280.24 278.10

GBP351.39349.34345.98342.76339.20335.61332.43

APP/as/

