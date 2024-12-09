EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 09, 2024 | 09:40 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) (09-12-2024)
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 281.08275.12
GBP 357.64 350.03
EUR 296.17 289.88
JPY 1.8741 1.8343
SAR 74.83 73.22
AED 76.54 75.
40
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 4.4773
LIBOR 3M 4.4267
LIBOR 6M 4.3294
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD276.21274.62272.03269.54266.80 264.04261.58
EUR291.22289.76 287.38285.12282.69 280.24 278.10
GBP351.39349.34345.98342.76339.20335.61332.43
APP/as/
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 December 2024
Javed Masud Former Chief Excutive of Pakistan Credit Rating Agency (PACRA) Passe ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2024
Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay for BBL 14
All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a film
PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan 10
Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldiers embrace martyrdom in KP ope ..
JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 meeting once again postponed
Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Rana Sanaullah
More Stories From Business
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 December 202421 minutes ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 December 202444 minutes ago
-
Commerce minister condoles with NA Speaker over his sister's demise11 hours ago
-
Anti-encroachment drive under way in Faisalabad14 hours ago
-
SIMA delegation calls on Ch. Shafay Hussain14 hours ago
-
PCMEA demands further support for exhibitors in Turkiye15 hours ago
-
PFA crackdown on illegal fat rendering units15 hours ago
-
MD WASA orders de-silting of sewer lines16 hours ago
-
Exports of agriculture products, machinery increase due to SIFC support16 hours ago
-
Dr. Yasir awarded PAS Gold Medal 202417 hours ago
-
Tannery owners meet SCCI president18 hours ago
-
Aroma of Rwandan coffee spread in PFOWA, MOFA Charity Bazaar’s atmosphere18 hours ago