EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES

Umer Jamshaid Published December 10, 2024 | 10:30 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) (10-12-2024)

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 281.08275.12

GBP 358.31 350.69

EUR 296.74 290.43

JPY 1.8607 1.8212

SAR 74.82 73.22

AED 76.54 75.

41

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 4.4520

LIBOR 3M 4.3962

LIBOR 6M 4.2891

US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M

USD276.23274.66272.05269.56266.83 264.06261.61

EUR291.78290.36 287.96285.70283.30 280.81 278.69

GBP352.08350.05346.65343.43339.87336.28333.10

APP/as/

