EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES
Umer Jamshaid Published December 10, 2024 | 10:30 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) (10-12-2024)
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 281.08275.12
GBP 358.31 350.69
EUR 296.74 290.43
JPY 1.8607 1.8212
SAR 74.82 73.22
AED 76.54 75.
41
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 4.4520
LIBOR 3M 4.3962
LIBOR 6M 4.2891
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD276.23274.66272.05269.56266.83 264.06261.61
EUR291.78290.36 287.96285.70283.30 280.81 278.69
GBP352.08350.05346.65343.43339.87336.28333.10
APP/as/
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 December 2024
How many mobile phones allowed in baggage at Pakistani airports?
Amitabh Bachchan responds to divorce rumors surrounding Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai
Fazl refuses to accept any proposal from govt on Madrassa Bill
Australia, New Zealand and South Africa seek clarity about ICC Champions Trophy ..
Two Khwarij killed in Kulachi IBO: ISPR
PM directs to expedite action against rioters in recent Islamabad protest
Pakistan all set to face South Africa in all format series
No chance of rain in Lahore during next two days
Use of mobile phones at public schools banned in Punjab
Unilever Pakistan enhances safety and livelihoods of outdoor advertising workers
More Stories From Business
-
Foreign exchange rates1 minute ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 December 20241 hour ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 December 20241 hour ago
-
Ahsan emphasizes engineers’ Crucial role in shaping nation’s progress13 hours ago
-
RTO seals two restaurants for issuing fake receipts/invoices13 hours ago
-
Ban decided on import of goods in commercial quantities14 hours ago
-
SECP register 3,024 new companies in November 2024, marking highest monthly number15 hours ago
-
Ch Shafay reviews measures for promotion of technical education16 hours ago
-
Punjab Finance Minister chairs standing committee meeting; establishment of Education Authority appr ..16 hours ago
-
LCCI demand for chambers' role in appointment of diplomats16 hours ago
-
Gold prices increase by Rs2000 per tola17 hours ago
-
Committee formed for beautification of Faisalabad: FCCI President17 hours ago