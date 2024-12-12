Exchange Rates For Currency Notes
Muhammad Irfan Published December 12, 2024 | 11:10 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING
USD 281.29275.22
GBP 359.16 351.40
EUR 295.55 289.17
JPY 1.8471 1.8071
SAR 74.85 73.23
AED 76.59 75.
43
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 4.4435
LIBOR 3M 4.3955
LIBOR 6M 4.2946
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD276.39274.57272.27269.60266.78 264.35261.78
EUR290.56288.87 286.84284.40281.87 279.78 277.56
GBP352.86350.51347.48344.02340.35337.18333.85
