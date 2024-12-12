Open Menu

Exchange Rates For Currency Notes

Muhammad Irfan Published December 12, 2024 | 11:10 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING

USD 281.29275.22

GBP 359.16 351.40

EUR 295.55 289.17

JPY 1.8471 1.8071

SAR 74.85 73.23

AED 76.59 75.

43

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 4.4435

LIBOR 3M 4.3955

LIBOR 6M 4.2946

US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M

USD276.39274.57272.27269.60266.78 264.35261.78

EUR290.56288.87 286.84284.40281.87 279.78 277.56

GBP352.86350.51347.48344.02340.35337.18333.85

