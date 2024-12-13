EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES
Faizan Hashmi Published December 13, 2024 | 11:20 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING
USD 281.08 275.37
GBP 355.87 348.62
EUR 294.02 288.04
JPY 1.8381 1.8007
SAR 74.82 73.28
AED 76.53 75.
48
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 4.3971
LIBOR 3M 4.3586
LIBOR 6M 4.2605
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD276.57275.07272.44270.00267.27 264.48261.96
EUR289.47288.11 285.73283.53281.11 278.67 276.48
GBP350.12348.19344.78341.64338.11334.52331.30
