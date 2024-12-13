Open Menu

EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES

Faizan Hashmi Published December 13, 2024 | 11:20 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING

USD 281.08 275.37

GBP 355.87 348.62

EUR 294.02 288.04

JPY 1.8381 1.8007

SAR 74.82 73.28

AED 76.53 75.

48

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 4.3971

LIBOR 3M 4.3586

LIBOR 6M 4.2605

US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M

USD276.57275.07272.44270.00267.27 264.48261.96

EUR289.47288.11 285.73283.53281.11 278.67 276.48

GBP350.12348.19344.78341.64338.11334.52331.30

