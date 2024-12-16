EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 16, 2024 | 10:50 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) (16-12-2024)
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 281.08275.22
GBP 355.08 347.66
EUR 295.51 289.32
JPY 1.8278 1.7895
SAR 74.81 73.24
AED 76.53 75.
44
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 4.3818
LIBOR 3M 4.3487
LIBOR 6M 4.2604
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD276.44274.95272.32269.86267.14 264.36261.85
EUR290.80289.45 287.01284.81282.44 279.92 277.74
GBP349.18347.25343.86340.72337.20333.64330.43
