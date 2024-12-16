Open Menu

EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 16, 2024 | 10:50 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) (16-12-2024)

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 281.08275.22

GBP 355.08 347.66

EUR 295.51 289.32

JPY 1.8278 1.7895

SAR 74.81 73.24

AED 76.53 75.

44

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 4.3818

LIBOR 3M 4.3487

LIBOR 6M 4.2604

US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M

USD276.44274.95272.32269.86267.14 264.36261.85

EUR290.80289.45 287.01284.81282.44 279.92 277.74

GBP349.18347.25343.86340.72337.20333.64330.43

APP/as/

More Stories From Business