EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES
Faizan Hashmi Published December 17, 2024 | 12:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING
USD 281.08 275.32
GBP 356.48 349.15
EUR 295.45 289.38
JPY 1.8242 1.7868
SAR 74.82 73.27
AED 76.53 75.
47
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 4.3752
LIBOR 3M 4.3514
LIBOR 6M 4.2727
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS 1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
USD 276.57 275.08 272.42 269.98 267.25 264.46 261.95
EUR 290.88 289.53 287.09 284.89 282.51 279.99 277.85
GBP 350.72 348.77 345.34 342.18 338.65 335.07 331.84
APP/MSQ
