EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES

Faizan Hashmi Published December 17, 2024 | 12:10 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING

USD 281.08 275.32

GBP 356.48 349.15

EUR 295.45 289.38

JPY 1.8242 1.7868

SAR 74.82 73.27

AED 76.53 75.

47

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 4.3752

LIBOR 3M 4.3514

LIBOR 6M 4.2727

US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS 1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M

USD 276.57 275.08 272.42 269.98 267.25 264.46 261.95

EUR 290.88 289.53 287.09 284.89 282.51 279.99 277.85

GBP 350.72 348.77 345.34 342.18 338.65 335.07 331.84

APP/MSQ

