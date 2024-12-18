EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES
Muhammad Irfan Published December 18, 2024 | 11:20 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING
USD 281.08 275.42
GBP 356.95 349.70
EUR 295.10 289.12
JPY 1.8298 1.7926
SAR 74.81 73.29
AED 76.53 75.
49
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 4.3664
LIBOR 3M 4.3529
LIBOR 6M 4.2775
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS 1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
USD 276.69 275.19 272.50 270.05 267.30 264.49 261.95
EUR 290.65 289.28 286.82 284.62 282.20 279.68 277.51
GBP 351.29 349.33 345.84 342.67 339.07 335.42 332.15
APP/MSQ
Recent Stories
Govt to finalize talks with IPPs, others to reduce electricity tariffs to Rs12 p ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 December 2024
12 staff members, their families trapped west of Khan Younis: Doctors Without Bo ..
Israel destroyed 93% of bank branches in Gaza: World Bank
Dubai unveils 2025 Retail Calendar
Dubai Municipality receives three new international standards certificates
UAE Attorney-General receives Indonesian Ambassador
Court adjourns bail hearing for PTI founder, Bushra Bibi till Jan 7
15-year-old girl killed two in latest US school shooting: police
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif underscores significance of Pak-KSA durab ..
Global stocks mostly fall, bitcoin soars to new peak
More Stories From Business
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES5 minutes ago
-
Govt to finalize talks with IPPs, others to reduce electricity tariffs to Rs12 per unit12 minutes ago
-
Foreign exchange rates24 minutes ago
-
Japan's Honda and Nissan in preliminary merger talks: reports55 minutes ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 December 20242 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 December 20242 hours ago
-
Global stocks mostly fall, bitcoin soars to new peak12 hours ago
-
Stock markets mostly drop awaiting Fed policy update12 hours ago
-
Cabinet Committee discusses utilization of Gwadar Port for imports13 hours ago
-
Gold prices decrease by Rs 2,100 per tola13 hours ago
-
State-run Bank of AJK partners with Faysal Bank to revolutionize financial Transactions15 hours ago
-
For 4th consecutive month, Current Account shows $729 million surplus in Nov 24: SBP15 hours ago