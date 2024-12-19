Open Menu

Exchange Rates For Currency Notes

Sumaira FH Published December 19, 2024 | 11:30 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING

USD 281.08 275.32

GBP 353.77 346.50

EUR 291.74 285.67

JPY 1.8113 1.7740

SAR 74.82 73.26

AED 76.53 75.

47

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 4.3703

LIBOR 3M 4.3541

LIBOR 6M 4.2832

US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS 1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M

USD 276.59 275.10 272.39 269.95 267.19 264.36 261.79

EUR 287.18 285.82 283.39 281.23 278.79 276.31 274.12

GBP 348.08 346.14 342.66 339.52 335.96 332.32 329.03

APP/MSQ

