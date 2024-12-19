Exchange Rates For Currency Notes
Sumaira FH Published December 19, 2024 | 11:30 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING
USD 281.08 275.32
GBP 353.77 346.50
EUR 291.74 285.67
JPY 1.8113 1.7740
SAR 74.82 73.26
AED 76.53 75.
47
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 4.3703
LIBOR 3M 4.3541
LIBOR 6M 4.2832
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS 1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
USD 276.59 275.10 272.39 269.95 267.19 264.36 261.79
EUR 287.18 285.82 283.39 281.23 278.79 276.31 274.12
GBP 348.08 346.14 342.66 339.52 335.96 332.32 329.03
APP/MSQ
