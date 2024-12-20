Open Menu

Exchange Rates For Currency Notes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 20, 2024 | 11:10 AM

Exchange rates for currency notes

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING

USD 281.08 275.47

GBP 350.86 343.83

EUR 291.28 285.46

JPY 1.7886 1.7527

SAR 74.83 73.27

AED 76.54 75.

50

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 4.3560

LIBOR 3M 4.3373

LIBOR 6M 4.2809

US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS 1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M

USD 276.74 275.25 272.54 270.09 267.33 264.50 261.93

EUR 286.97 285.61 283.17 281.01 278.59 276.16 273.94

GBP 345.39 343.47 340.01 336.89 333.36 329.77 326.51

APP/MSQ

