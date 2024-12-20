Exchange Rates For Currency Notes
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING
USD 281.08 275.47
GBP 350.86 343.83
EUR 291.28 285.46
JPY 1.7886 1.7527
SAR 74.83 73.27
AED 76.54 75.
50
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 4.3560
LIBOR 3M 4.3373
LIBOR 6M 4.2809
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS 1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
USD 276.74 275.25 272.54 270.09 267.33 264.50 261.93
EUR 286.97 285.61 283.17 281.01 278.59 276.16 273.94
GBP 345.39 343.47 340.01 336.89 333.36 329.77 326.51
