EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 26, 2024 | 11:00 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) (25-12-2024)
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 281.08275.17
GBP 352.67 345.22
EUR 292.36 286.19
JPY 1.7860 1.7482
SAR 74.88 73.26
AED 76.53 75.
43
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 4.3378
LIBOR 3M 4.3267
LIBOR 6M 4.2847
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD276.44274.96272.27269.81267.05 264.23261.66
EUR287.69286.34 283.89281.76279.32 276.84 274.67
GBP346.77344.85341.40338.24334.69331.07327.79
APP/as
