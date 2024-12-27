Open Menu

Exchange Rates For Currency Notes

Muhammad Irfan Published December 27, 2024 | 10:40 AM

Exchange rates for currency notes

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2024) (27-12-2024)

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 281.13275.07

GBP 352.15 344.54

EUR 292.69 286.37

JPY 1.7838 1.7452

SAR 74.89 73.24

AED 76.54 74.

89

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 4.5885

LIBOR 3M 4.5209

LIBOR 6M 4.4372

US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M

USD276.34274.86272.18269.73266.97 264.13261.56

EUR287.88286.52 284.08281.96279.52 277.04 274.85

GBP346.08344.16340.74337.63334.10330.47327.16

APP/as

