Exchange Rates For Currency Notes
Muhammad Irfan Published December 27, 2024 | 10:40 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2024) (27-12-2024)
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 281.13275.07
GBP 352.15 344.54
EUR 292.69 286.37
JPY 1.7838 1.7452
SAR 74.89 73.24
AED 76.54 74.
89
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 4.5885
LIBOR 3M 4.5209
LIBOR 6M 4.4372
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD276.34274.86272.18269.73266.97 264.13261.56
EUR287.88286.52 284.08281.96279.52 277.04 274.85
GBP346.08344.16340.74337.63334.10330.47327.16
APP/as
