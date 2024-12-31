Open Menu

EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 31, 2024 | 10:20 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) (31-12-2024)

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 281.08275.57

GBP 352.76 345.82

EUR 292.55 286.80

JPY 1.7966 1.7613

SAR 74.90 73.42

AED 76.53 75.

54

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 4.3370

LIBOR 3M 4.3104

LIBOR 6M 4.2623

US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M

USD276.84275.36272.69270.22267.46 264.63262.05

EUR288.28286.92 284.50282.37279.96 277.45 275.24

GBP347.38345.45342.03338.85335.28331.66328.36

APP/as

