EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 02, 2025 | 11:10 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) (02-01-2025)

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 281.08275.67

GBP 352.42 345.60

EUR 291.58 285.95

JPY 1.7887 1.7541

SAR 74.82 73.36

AED 76.54 75.

56

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 4.3325

LIBOR 3M 4.3051

LIBOR 6M 4.2500

US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M

USD276.84275.46272.79270.33267.58 264.74262.17

EUR287.44286.07 283.65281.55279.12 276.65 274.46

GBP347.15345.23341.81338.64335.09331.46328.16

APP/as

