EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) (02-01-2025)
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 281.08275.67
GBP 352.42 345.60
EUR 291.58 285.95
JPY 1.7887 1.7541
SAR 74.82 73.36
AED 76.54 75.
56
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 4.3325
LIBOR 3M 4.3051
LIBOR 6M 4.2500
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD276.84275.46272.79270.33267.58 264.74262.17
EUR287.44286.07 283.65281.55279.12 276.65 274.46
GBP347.15345.23341.81338.64335.09331.46328.16
