EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 03, 2025 | 10:30 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) (03-01-2025)

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 281.08276.26

GBP 348.35 342.33

EUR 288.64 283.68

JPY 1.7867 1.7559

SAR 74.84 73.54

AED 76.54 75.

73

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 4.3256

LIBOR 3M 4.2961

LIBOR 6M 4.2378

US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M

USD277.54276.06273.40270.95268.20 265.39262.84

EUR285.15283.82 281.44279.36276.97 274.57 272.38

GBP343.87341.98338.62335.50332.02328.45325.22

APP/as

