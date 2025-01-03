EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 03, 2025 | 10:30 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) (03-01-2025)
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 281.08276.26
GBP 348.35 342.33
EUR 288.64 283.68
JPY 1.7867 1.7559
SAR 74.84 73.54
AED 76.54 75.
73
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 4.3256
LIBOR 3M 4.2961
LIBOR 6M 4.2378
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD277.54276.06273.40270.95268.20 265.39262.84
EUR285.15283.82 281.44279.36276.97 274.57 272.38
GBP343.87341.98338.62335.50332.02328.45325.22
APP/as
