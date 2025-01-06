EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) Currency SELLING BUYING
USD 281.08 276.16
GBP 349.58 343.44
EUR 290.00 284.91
JPY 1.7820 1.7507
SAR 74.86 73.53
AED 76.53 75.
70
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 4.3154
LIBOR 3M 4.2937
LIBOR 6M 4.2720
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS 1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
USD 277.44 275.97 273.31 270.87 268.13 265.31 262.75
EUR 286.39 285.09 282.70 280.59 278.18 275.74 273.54
GBP 344.99 343.10 339.74 336.62 333.13 329.57 326.33
