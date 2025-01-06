Open Menu

EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES

Muhammad Irfan Published January 06, 2025 | 11:30 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) Currency SELLING BUYING

USD 281.08 276.16

GBP 349.58 343.44

EUR 290.00 284.91

JPY 1.7820 1.7507

SAR 74.86 73.53

AED 76.53 75.

70

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 4.3154

LIBOR 3M 4.2937

LIBOR 6M 4.2720

US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS 1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M

USD 277.44 275.97 273.31 270.87 268.13 265.31 262.75

EUR 286.39 285.09 282.70 280.59 278.18 275.74 273.54

GBP 344.99 343.10 339.74 336.62 333.13 329.57 326.33

APP/MSQ

