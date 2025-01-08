Open Menu

EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES

Faizan Hashmi Published January 08, 2025 | 12:30 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) Currency SELLING BUYING

USD 281.08 276.26

GBP 350.84 344.80

EUR 290.90 285.90

JPY 1.7771 1.7465

SAR 74.86 73.57

AED 76.53 75.

73

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 4.2974

LIBOR 3M 4.2852

LIBOR 6M 4.2456

US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS 1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M

USD 277.54 276.07 273.43 271.01 268.28 265.48 262.95

EUR 287.38 286.06 283.67 281.60 279.24 276.76 274.58

GBP 346.35 344.46 341.11 338.02 334.54 331.00 327.78

APP/MSQ

