EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES
Faizan Hashmi Published January 08, 2025 | 12:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) Currency SELLING BUYING
USD 281.08 276.26
GBP 350.84 344.80
EUR 290.90 285.90
JPY 1.7771 1.7465
SAR 74.86 73.57
AED 76.53 75.
73
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 4.2974
LIBOR 3M 4.2852
LIBOR 6M 4.2456
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS 1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
USD 277.54 276.07 273.43 271.01 268.28 265.48 262.95
EUR 287.38 286.06 283.67 281.60 279.24 276.76 274.58
GBP 346.35 344.46 341.11 338.02 334.54 331.00 327.78
