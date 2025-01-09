Open Menu

EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES

Muhammad Irfan Published January 09, 2025 | 11:10 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2025) (09-01-2025)

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 281.08276.31

GBP 346.83 340.92

EUR 289.77 284.84

JPY 1.7808 1.7504

SAR 74.88 73.59

AED 76.53 75.

74

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 4.2976

LIBOR 3M 4.2890

LIBOR 6M 4.2580

US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M

USD277.60276.13273.49271.07268.35 265.55263.02

EUR286.32285.01 282.64280.60278.21 275.77 273.61

GBP342.46340.60337.29334.23330.80327.28324.08

APP/as/

