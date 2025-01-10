Open Menu

EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES

Published January 10, 2025

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2025) (10-01-2025)

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 281.08276.21

GBP 345.78 339.77

EUR 289.47 284.43

JPY 1.7759 1.7450

SAR 74.87 73.57

AED 76.54 75.

71

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 4.3021

LIBOR 3M 4.2889

LIBOR 6M 4.2506

US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M

USD277.50276.04273.43271.05268.37 265.65263.19

EUR285.92284.62 282.29280.26277.94 275.60 273.47

GBP341.31339.47336.21333.20329.84326.43323.35

APP/as/

