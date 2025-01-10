EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES
Faizan Hashmi Published January 10, 2025 | 11:30 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2025) (10-01-2025)
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 281.08276.21
GBP 345.78 339.77
EUR 289.47 284.43
JPY 1.7759 1.7450
SAR 74.87 73.57
AED 76.54 75.
71
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 4.3021
LIBOR 3M 4.2889
LIBOR 6M 4.2506
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD277.50276.04273.43271.05268.37 265.65263.19
EUR285.92284.62 282.29280.26277.94 275.60 273.47
GBP341.31339.47336.21333.20329.84326.43323.35
APP/as/
