EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES

Muhammad Irfan Published January 22, 2025 | 10:50 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) (22-01-2025)

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 281.08 275.91

GBP 346.83 340.42

EUR 292.80 287.41

JPY 1.8038 1.7705

SAR 74.93 73.54

AED 76.53 75.

63

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 4.3021

LIBOR 3M 4.2903

LIBOR 6M 4.2521

US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS 1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M

USD 277.24 275.84 273.14 270.76 268.10 265.38 262.93

EUR 288.95 287.71 285.29 283.25 280.96 278.54 276.43

GBP 342.02 340.26 336.90 333.92 330.59 327.22 324.17

