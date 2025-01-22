EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES
Muhammad Irfan Published January 22, 2025 | 10:50 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) (22-01-2025)
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 281.08 275.91
GBP 346.83 340.42
EUR 292.80 287.41
JPY 1.8038 1.7705
SAR 74.93 73.54
AED 76.53 75.
63
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 4.3021
LIBOR 3M 4.2903
LIBOR 6M 4.2521
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS 1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
USD 277.24 275.84 273.14 270.76 268.10 265.38 262.93
EUR 288.95 287.71 285.29 283.25 280.96 278.54 276.43
GBP 342.02 340.26 336.90 333.92 330.59 327.22 324.17
APP/as
