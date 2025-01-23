Exchange Rates For Currency Notes
Umer Jamshaid Published January 23, 2025 | 10:20 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) (23-01-25)
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 281.08 275.96
GBP 346.24 339.89
EUR 292.60 287.27
JPY 1.7962 1.7634
SAR 74.94 73.56
AED 76.54 75.64
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 5.
3048
LIBOR 3M 5.2966
LIBOR 6M 5.2622
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS 1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
USD 277.29 275.89 273.20 270.82 268.15 265.43 262.96
EUR 288.82 287.59 285.17 283.15 280.80 278.42 276.31
GBP 341.49 339.75 336.39 333.41 330.10 326.71 323.65
APP/as
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 January 2025
Latifa bint Mohammed: Culture a driving force for building vital societies, sust ..
Rana urges PTI to resolve political issues through dialogue
UAE delegation meets Klaus Schwab at World Economic Forum in Davos 2025
SPEA partners with IDT to boost private school quality in Sharjah
Executive Committee reviews progress on various projects of SIFC key sectors
Police arrests accused involved in murder case of young man
Aurangzeb meets Saudi Arabia, Qatar finance ministers in Davos
Sadiq urges Opposition to focus on public issues
Measures undertaken to improve Pakistan’s macroeconomic stability: Aurangrzeb
More Stories From Business
-
Exchange rates for currency notes4 minutes ago
-
Foreign exchange rates24 minutes ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 January 202559 minutes ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 January 20252 hours ago
-
Executive Committee reviews progress on various projects of SIFC key sectors11 hours ago
-
Aurangzeb meets Saudi Arabia, Qatar finance ministers in Davos11 hours ago
-
Measures undertaken to improve Pakistan’s macroeconomic stability: Aurangrzeb11 hours ago
-
Pakistan embassy in The Hague organised webinar to boost country’s IT Sector12 hours ago
-
Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Muhammad Aurangzeb meets Malaysian PM, Chief Advisor BD on ..13 hours ago
-
Gold prices surge in Pakistan amid global market rally14 hours ago
-
Awareness session on productivity programs at SCCI15 hours ago
-
EasyJet boss backs reported plan to expand Heathrow15 hours ago