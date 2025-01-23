Open Menu

Exchange Rates For Currency Notes

Umer Jamshaid Published January 23, 2025 | 10:20 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) (23-01-25)

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 281.08 275.96

GBP 346.24 339.89

EUR 292.60 287.27

JPY 1.7962 1.7634

SAR 74.94 73.56

AED 76.54 75.64

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 5.

3048

LIBOR 3M 5.2966

LIBOR 6M 5.2622

US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS 1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M

USD 277.29 275.89 273.20 270.82 268.15 265.43 262.96

EUR 288.82 287.59 285.17 283.15 280.80 278.42 276.31

GBP 341.49 339.75 336.39 333.41 330.10 326.71 323.65

APP/as

