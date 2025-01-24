EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 24, 2025 | 10:20 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) (24-10-2024)
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 281.08 275.81
GBP 348.39 341.83
EUR 293.61 288.10
JPY 1.8099 1.7759
SAR 74.94 73.53
AED 76.53 75.
60
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 4.3106
LIBOR 3M 4.3001
LIBOR 6M 4.2632
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS 1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
USD 277.16 275.77 273.12 270.81 268.18 265.49 263.06
EUR 289.67 288.44 286.07 284.09 281.78 279.45 277.31
GBP 343.45 341.71 338.39 335.47 332.17 328.81 325.76
APP/as
