EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 24, 2025 | 10:20 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) (24-10-2024)

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 281.08 275.81

GBP 348.39 341.83

EUR 293.61 288.10

JPY 1.8099 1.7759

SAR 74.94 73.53

AED 76.53 75.

60

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 4.3106

LIBOR 3M 4.3001

LIBOR 6M 4.2632

US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS 1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M

USD 277.16 275.77 273.12 270.81 268.18 265.49 263.06

EUR 289.67 288.44 286.07 284.09 281.78 279.45 277.31

GBP 343.45 341.71 338.39 335.47 332.17 328.81 325.76

APP/as

